Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Court acquits ex-NIMASA DG, Omatseye, says it’s wrong to jail innocent person

Posted on May 11, 2017 in News | 0 comments

An Appeal Court sitting in Lagos has reversed a jail sentence of former Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, Raymond Omatseye over N1.5bn. The presiding judge, Yargata Nimpar, who read the decision of a court, explained that the High Court which tried the former DG did not properly evaluate the […]

Court acquits ex-NIMASA DG, Omatseye, says it’s wrong to jail innocent person

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.