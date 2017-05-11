Court acquits ex-NIMASA DG, Omatseye, says it’s wrong to jail innocent person
An Appeal Court sitting in Lagos has reversed a jail sentence of former Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, Raymond Omatseye over N1.5bn. The presiding judge, Yargata Nimpar, who read the decision of a court, explained that the High Court which tried the former DG did not properly evaluate the […]
