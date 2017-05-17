Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Court adjourns case against PDP youth leader to May 31st – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on May 17, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Daily Post Nigeria

Court adjourns case against PDP youth leader to May 31st
Daily Post Nigeria
The Federal High Court sitting in Lokoja, Kogi State on Wednesday adjourned to May 31, a suit seeking the incarceration of the leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Youth Frontier, Austin Okai Usman, on charges bordering on cyber crime.

and more »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.