Court adjourns case against PDP youth leader to May 31st
Daily Post Nigeria
Court adjourns case against PDP youth leader to May 31st
Daily Post Nigeria
The Federal High Court sitting in Lokoja, Kogi State on Wednesday adjourned to May 31, a suit seeking the incarceration of the leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Youth Frontier, Austin Okai Usman, on charges bordering on cyber crime.
