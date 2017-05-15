Court adjourns EFCC suit against Patience Jonathan

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) filed against the former first lady o Nigeria,Dame Patience Jonathan, has been adjourned to May 22, by a Federal High Court sitting in Lagos on Monday, EFCC are seeking final forfeiture to the Federal Government, of the sum of 5.8m dollars belonging to former First Lady. Justice Mojisola …

