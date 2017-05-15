Court adjourns EFCC’s suit against Patience Jonathan to May 22

Federal High Court sitting in Lagos on Monday adjourned to May 22, a suit seeking final forfeiture to the Federal Government of the sum of $5.8m belonging to former First Lady, Dame Patience Jonathan. Justice Mojisola Olatoregun granted the adjournment following an argument by counsel to Jonathan, Mr Ifedayo Adedipe (SAN), that the respondent was […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

