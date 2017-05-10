Court adjourns Lawan, Otedola alleged bribery case till June 21

An FCT High Court, Lugbe, on Wednesday adjourned until June 21 and June 22, an alleged bribery case involving Hon. Faroq Lawan and Femi Otedola.

Justice Angela Otaluku of the FCT High Court granted the request of counsel to the defendant, Mr Mike Ozekhome in view of the application brought before it.

“In view of this application, this case is further adjourned until June 21st and 22nd, 2017 for further hearing, ” she said.

Ozekhome said the request for adjournment was to enable him prepared and drill the witness in the next appearance, adding that there was need to diligently cross examine the witness in view of the case.

Meanwhile, Ozekhome had earlier made an application to recall Prosecuting Witness Two (PW2) on the basis of his non availability in the court the day he appeared in court because it was handled by a junior lawyer.

“I was attending a case involving me and the EFCC, so I couldn’t make myself available.”

However, the request was turned down because the witness could not be recalled to testify again.

In a swift reaction, Ozekhome promised to take the case up to the Supreme Court to determine if a witness who had earlier testified in a case could be recalled.

He said this was to strengthen the judicial system and allow justice to run its course.

Mr Adegboyega Awomolo, the Prosecuting Counsel led Hon. Jagaban Jagaban, a member of the House of Representatives and a former Chairman, House Committee on Drug, Narcotics and Financial Crime in evidence against the defendant.

He said that his relationship with Lawan was the same that exists among House of Representatives members, adding that he never had any other relationship with him.

He said that his job as the committee Chairman on Drugs, Narcotic and Financial Crime was to supervise the activities of EFCC and NDLEA, adding that he also made budgets for them.

“We are empowered by the constitution to investigate matters relating to our committee when reported and referred to the Federal Government for further investigation.

He said that he did not collect any money from the defendant as claimed in his statement to the Police.

Further cross examination in the case has been adjourned until June 21 and June 22.

