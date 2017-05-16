Court adjourns oil marketer’s trial – Vanguard
|
Court adjourns oil marketer's trial
Vanguard
A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos, yesterday, adjourned till May 17 for continuation of trial of an oil marketer, Olaniran Ogundipe, and his company, Petroleum Broker Nigeria Limited, over N1.3 billion oil subsidy fraud. The case which was earlier …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!