Court convicts INEC official for money laundering

Posted on May 4, 2017

An official of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Yisa Olarenwaju has been sentenced by the   Federal High Court sitting in Lagos, on Wednesday  charged with obtaining proceeds of unlawful act. They were brought to court on a six-count charge of money laundering to the tune of N500 million, which they pleaded not guilty …

