Court convicts teeenage girl of terror attacks.Read more….

Posted on May 16, 2017

A Danish court on Tuesday found a teenage girl guilty of terrorism over planning to attack two schools, one of them a Jewish school in the capital, Copenhagen. The teen, now aged 17, has been in custody since January 2016. “She converted to Islam a few years ago and was believed to be the first …

