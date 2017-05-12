Court declines to compel DSS to free Capital Oil boss, Ifeanyi Ubah

A Federal High Court, sitting in Lagos, Friday, declined to give ruling in the suit demanding that the Department of State Services, DSS, be compelled to free the managing director of Capital Oil and Gas Limited, Dr. Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah who was arrested last week Friday over his alleged connection with a claimed theft of petrol kept in his tank farm in Lagos by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation which was valued at over N11 billion.

At the hearing of the case on Friday the 12th of May, 2017, Justice Idris, while entertaining the case, said that he would not give any judgment in the case because an appellate court had been engaged to give judgment in the suit.

He said though his court had on May 9, 2017 ordered the production of the applicant by the respondents, the DSS however, also had obtained an order from an FCT High Court, Abuja remanding the applicant.

Justice Idris however described the situation the court found itself as sad and unfortunate.

“On May 9, 2017, upon hearing the applicant’s ex-parte application, the court directed the fourth and fifth applicants to produce the applicant in court today.

“From the record of the court, it shows that the ruling was served on the respondents on May 10, 2015, by 10 am. It was also shown that the respondents on the same day obtained an order remanding the applicant from my learned brother Halilu J of FCT High Court.

“It’s clear that there is a direct conflict between the order of this court and of my learned brother Halilu J of FCT High Court.

“Court of the same jurisdiction have been cautioned on a matter like this. I will in the circumstance of this case act with great caution. I will not make any order that will have effect of neutralizing the effect of the order made by the High Court of FCT.

“In line with the order made on May 10, 2017, I will not make an order to produce the applicant since parties in the case have been served and matter adjourned till May 18, 2017, I shall adjourn till May 18, 2017, when all applications and Notice of Preliminary Objection shall be heard.”

Vanguard

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

