Court dismisses suit over custody of only child

A Customary Court in Ikole-Ekiti on Friday struck out a suit instituted by one Ilesanmi Ogunsakin against his wife, Opeyemi Elijah , over the custody of their only child.

Mrs Yemisi Ojo, the President of the three-man panel, ruling on the matter, said the case could not continue to be in the court’s cause list since the petitioner had refused to show up in court.

Newsmen report that Ojo consequently struck-out the matter for lack of seriousness on the part of the petitioner.

“This matter was adjourned for the last time for today over the petitioner’s non appearance in court.

“Though the defendant is in court, the petitioner absents himself from the court again.

“The case with Suit Number CCL/13/2017 is hereby struck-out for lack of diligent prosecution on the part of the petitioner,” the court president ruled.

NAN reports that the claims in the suit were never read to the defendant for her response.

The husband was seeking the custody of the only son produced by the union who is 13 years old.

The petitioner had claimed that the defendant was not giving proper care to the son in dispute and prayed the court to grant his request.

The defendant told the court that he did not know the where about of the petitioner when the court asked her, saying it was long that they set eyes on each other.

The defendant also told the court that she was already married to another man with children.

The post Court dismisses suit over custody of only child appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

