Court dissolves 10-year-old marriage over alleged adultery

Ado-Ekiti – An Ado-Ekiti Customary Court on Tuesday dissolved the 10-year-old marriage between Mr Ilori Ayotunde and his wife, Yetunde.

Ilori sought dissolution of the marriage on grounds of adultery, “no rest of mind and lack of care for him.’’

The 35-year-old furniture maker told the court on oath that the respondent was fond of having secret affairs with different men while she was living in his house.

The father of two children told the court that the behaviour of the respondent did not give him peace of mind, whenever he thought of her actions.

He urged the court to dissolve the marriage with the respondent to enable him have rest of mind.

The petitioner also prayed the court to grant the custody of his two children to the respondent, pending the time he would be financially buoyant to provide a conducive accommodation for them.

Ilori said he would be paying N5,000 as monthly feeding allowance ‎for the two children.

The respondent, Mrs Yetunde Ayotunde,30, an hair dresser, was not in court to give her testimony in spite being served.

President of the Court, Joseph Ogunsemi, after hearing the testimony of the petitioner, observed that the marriage had broken down irretrievably and consequently dissolved the union.

He ruled that the petitioner should be paying N5,000 as monthly feeding allowance and be responsible for the children’s education at all levels.

He further ordered the petitioner to start paying the monthly allowance from May 31, through the registrar of the court for onward delivery to the respondent.

Unrestricted access was granted to the petitioner to visit his children that are living with the respondent.

