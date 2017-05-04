Court dissolves 15-year-old marriage over frequent beatings
An Ado-Ekiti Customary Court on Thursday dissolved the 15-year-old marriage between Mercy Augustine and her husband, Linus Augustine on grounds of frequent beatings. Other grounds for the dissolution were unruly behaviour, assault and adultery. Mercy, 35, a public servant had filed a divorce petition, accusing her husband of maltreating, beating, and disgracing her in the […]
