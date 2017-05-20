Court Dissolves 23-year Old Marriage Between Bricklayer & Banker over Allegations of Infidelity

A 23-year-old marriage between Azeez A., a bricklayer, and his wife, Oluwatoyin, a banker, was on Friday dissolved on the orders of an Ikorodu Customary Court in Lagos State on the grounds of the wife’s desertion. The 40-year-old husband had told the court that his wife left their matrimonial home 10 years ago because he […]

The post Court Dissolves 23-year Old Marriage Between Bricklayer & Banker over Allegations of Infidelity appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

