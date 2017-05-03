Pages Navigation Menu

Court fines El-Rufai N10,000 in libel suit against Metuh

Posted on May 3, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A Federal Capital Territory, FCT, High Court, has fined the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai for failing to produce his witness in a libel case against former Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, National Publicity Secretary, Olisa Metuh. The governor had filed a N1.5bn suit against the former PDP spokesman for linking him to Boko Haram in […]

