Court fines El-Rufai N10,000 in libel suit against Metuh
A Federal Capital Territory, FCT, High Court, has fined the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai for failing to produce his witness in a libel case against former Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, National Publicity Secretary, Olisa Metuh. The governor had filed a N1.5bn suit against the former PDP spokesman for linking him to Boko Haram in […]
