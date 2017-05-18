Pages Navigation Menu

Court fires Kogi State Monarch

The Olu of Odokoro-Gbede in Ojumu, Isa Local Government Area of of Kogi State, Alhaji Ganiyu Isa has been sacked by Kogi State High Court sitting in Kabba. In the same stance, the court also declared Mallam Busiriyu Aliu as the substantive Olu of Odokoro-Gbede. Delivering the judgment, was the presiding judge, Justice A.B. Akogu, who …

