Court fixes date for judgment in suit seeking to sack Tambuwal

Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal will know whether he will continue in office on 23 June when judgment in the suit filed by Senator Umaru Dahiru challenging his emergence as the candidate of All Progressives Congress, APC in the 2015 governorship election would be delivered. A Federal High Court in Abuja, presided over by Justice Gabriel Kolawole, is expected to deliver the verdict in the dispute over the conduct of the primary election held on December 4, 2014 through which Tambuwal emerged as APC candidate. Justice Kolawole fixed the date for judgment on Monday after final arguments from counsels involved in the legal tussle over the APC ticket.

