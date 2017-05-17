Court fixes July 11 to rule on alleged dismissal suit

The National Industrial Court, Abuja has fixed July 11, for ruling in a case of alleged dismissal instituted by Euphemia Agu against the Federal Civil Service Commission.

Agu, a Secretary attached to the Ministry of Defence, was allegedly dismissed from the Commission on June 24, 1997 over alleged absenteeism from work.

The claimant is asking the court to either reinstate her or convert her purported dismissal to retirement by backdating it to the dismissal date of June 24, 1997.

The claimant joined the Minister of Defence as co- respondent in the suit.

The Presiding Judge, Justice Ebeye Isele, fixed the date after listening to submissions of parties in the suit.

The respondent’s Counsel, Mr Chindo Usman, in his preliminary objection had argued that the claimant’s prayer had been overtaken by events, adding that the suit should not be entertained.

The court would also determine the issue of statute of limitation on whether the suit was filed within time.

Counsel to the claimant, Mr Collins Onwuemelie in his submission told the court that the claimant had for long suffered continuous damage and injury.

He urged the court to dismiss the preliminary objection of the respondent and give his client the opportunity to ventilate her grievance.

The court then fixed the adjourned date for ruling.

