Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Court fixes June 19 for Olisa Metu trial

Posted on May 2, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The trial of the former Spokesman of the People’s Democratic Party, Olisa Metu has been adjourned for June 19 by the Federal High Court, Abuja. At the resumed hearing of the matter on Tuesday, Justice Okon Abang said that although the court on March 22 fixed May 2 to deliver the ruling, it was not ready. “The …

The post Court fixes June 19 for Olisa Metu trial appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.