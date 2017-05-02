Court fixes June 19 for Olisa Metu trial
The trial of the former Spokesman of the People’s Democratic Party, Olisa Metu has been adjourned for June 19 by the Federal High Court, Abuja. At the resumed hearing of the matter on Tuesday, Justice Okon Abang said that although the court on March 22 fixed May 2 to deliver the ruling, it was not ready. “The …
