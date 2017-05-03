Court fixes June 19 for ruling on Metuh’s application

Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court, Abuja has fixed June 19 for ruling on the application filed by former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP),Olisa Metuh over the adjournment of his trial.

At the resumed hearing of the matter yesterday, Justice Abang stated that although the court had on March 22, fixed May 2 to deliver the ruling, it was however not ready with it due to work pressure.

“The matter was adjourned for ruling yesterday but due to the work load of the court, the ruling is not ready. I handle cases in Abuja, Asaba and Lagos divisions of the court and I have several other judgments and rulings to deliver,” he stated.

Metuh who has been standing trial on a seven-count charge bordering on allegations of fraud, had filed an application asking the court to suspend his trial pending the Supreme Court decision on his no-case submission appeal.

At the Supreme Court, Metuh is appealing the decisions of the trial and Appeal Courts, which had dismissed his no-case submission.Metuh’s Counsel, Onyeachi Ikpeazu (SAN) moving the application, noted that the adjournment being sought was in order to await the Supreme Court ruling.

He told the court that the Supreme Court has already started hearing the appeal and would rule on June 9 and as such the lower court cannot share jurisdiction on the same matter with the Supreme Court.

The prosecution counsel, Sylvanus Tahir however, opposed the application on the ground that it was a ploy to waste the court’s time.“We vehemently oppose this application praying for an order to adjourn further proceedings to await the ruling of the application in the Supreme Court which will come in the distant future,” he said.

Tahir maintained that the application has no accommodation in law since it was amorphous and an attempt to draw the case back.Justice has fixed June 19 for ruling on the application.

Metuh is being tried alleged N400 million money laundering charges; which he allegedly collected from the former National Security Adviser (NSA), Sambo Dasuki.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

