Oduah’s bank debt suit stalled – The Nation Newspaper

Oduah's bank debt suit stalled
Hearing in a suit filed by Sterling Bank Plc against Senator Stella Oduah and her firm, Sea Petroleum and Gas Company Limited, was stalled on Tuesday at the Federal High Court in Lagos due the judge's absence. All pending applications were to be heard …
Stella Oduah's alleged $16 million debt: Court fixes June 29 to hear suit
