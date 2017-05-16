Pages Navigation Menu

Court fixes May 24 to rule on trial of INEC official

Posted on May 16, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

A Federal High Court in Lagos has fixed May 24 for ruling in an alleged case of corruption against Christian Nwosu, an official of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) charged with corruption. The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had dragged a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Allison-Madueke, and three INEC officials to…

