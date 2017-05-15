Court frees 2 men after 11 years of incarceration

Two persons, who have been on trial for 11 years, have been discharged by an Oyo State High Court sitting in Ibadan. Justice Adegbola Gbolagunte on Monday discharged Abideen Alasela and Tope Mustapha due to the failure of the prosecution to present witnesses against them. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the defendants had been in prison custody since 2006 on a four-count charge of conspiracy and armed robbery, with others still at large The judge noted that the liberty of a citizen is a fundamental human right guaranteed by the Constitution.

