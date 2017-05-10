Court grants amnesty to 66 inmates at Kiri Kiri prison

66 inmates awaiting trials at the Kiri-Kiri Medium Security prison have been released by the Chief Judge of Lagos State, Justice Olufunmilayo Atilade, on Tuesday. Atildade freed the inmates, who were being held for alleged non-capital offences, during his visit to the prison. She noted that the move was part of the efforts of the …

