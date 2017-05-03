Court grants Babangida Aliyu bail

Former Governor of Niger State Babangida Aliyu has been granted bail by the Minna High court.

Also granted bail was his former Chief of Staff Umaru Nasko.

More details soon

The post Court grants Babangida Aliyu bail appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

