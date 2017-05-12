Pages Navigation Menu

Court grants bail to former FCT minister

Posted on May 12, 2017

The former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Bala Mohammed,has been released on  bail by an FCT High Court Justice Abubakar Talba granted Mohammed bail in the sum of N500m with two sureties in like sum. The judge ruled that one of the sureties must be a Senator, while the other must be a director of …

