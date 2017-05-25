Court grants former NNPC director permission to travel for medical treatment

Former director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, ( NNPC) Andrew Yakubu,has gotten his request to travel for three weeks based on medical treatment granted by a Federal High Court in Abuja. The prosecuting counsel, Mr Ben Ikani,did not oppose the application by the former but he urged the court to release the passport to …

