Court Grants Leave to Yakubu for Medicals Abroad – The Streetjournal

Court Grants Leave to Yakubu for Medicals Abroad
Former Group General Manager of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Andrew Yakubu has been granted leave to travel abroad for medicals. Justice Ahmed Mohammed of the Federal High Court Abuja, gave the order on Wednesday. Yakubu …
