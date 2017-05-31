Court Hears Sterling Bank’s $16.4m Suit Against Stella Oduah June 29 – Leadership Newspapers
Court Hears Sterling Bank's $16.4m Suit Against Stella Oduah June 29
Leadership Newspapers
A Federal High Court in Lagos yesterday adjourned the debt recovery suit filed by Sterling Bank Plc against a former Aviation Minister, Senator Stella Oduah to June 29. The court adjourned the suit, in which the bank alleged that Senator Oduah and her …
Former Aviation Minister, Sen. Stella Oduah hearing postponed till June 29
