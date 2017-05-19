Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Court issues disobedience notice against CEO, four others

Posted on May 19, 2017 in News | 0 comments

By Emma Amaize

PORT HARCOURT—A Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, has issued Form 48, which is a notice of disobedience of court order, against the Chief Executive Officer, CEO, of an international marine and energy services company, Topaz Energy and Marine, Mr Rene Kofod-Olsenfor and four other officials, for allegedly disregarding its order not to move three ocean-going vessels, Seema, Amani and Caspian Breeze, out of Nigerian waters without the court’s express permission.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

The other affected officials are Rume Zeuthen , William Watt and the regional director, Tom Knudsen.

Justice I. Watila had earlier in 2016, ordered the arrest of the three ocean-going   vessels over dispute between Topaz Energy and Marine and its local partner for breach of contract in terms guiding their shareholders’ agreement and their subsequent release was based on the understanding that they remain within the jurisdiction of the court.

The order on the CEO read: “Mr Rene Kofod-Olsen take notice that unless you obey the directions contained in the order of court made by Hon Justice I Watila of the Federal High Court, Port Harcourt Division on the 17th of August, 2016, you will be guilty of contempt of court and will be liableb to be committed to prison.”

 

 

 

 

 

The post Court issues disobedience notice against CEO, four others appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.