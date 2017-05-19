Court jails 2 account officials of Orthopaedic Hospital of N3m fraud

By Soni Daniel

Kano – The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission today secured the conviction of Umar Yusuf, and Ibrahim Ahmed Bebeji, former Chief Clerical Officers in the Account and Internal Audit Department respectively at the National Orthopaedic Hospital, Dala, Kano State.

The duo was convicted for conniving to misappropriate the sum of N3, 180,853 (Three Million, One Hundred and Eighty Thousand, Eight Hundred and Fifty Three Naira Only) belonging to National Orthopaedic Hospital Dala, Kano State.

The convicts perpetrated the fraud through the manipulation of receipt paid by patients.

Upon their arraignment on 29th July , 2015 they pleaded not guilty and in order to prove the case against the convicts, counsel for the prosecution, Musa Isah called a total of four witnesses and tendered several exhibits.

In her judgment today, Justice Aboki held that the prosecution established the ingredients of the offence of Conspiracy in count one and she accordingly convicted them as charged. Also on counts two and three, the trial judge found the first accused person guilty as charged and convicted him accordingly. The second convict was discharged and acquitted on count two and three.

Before passing the sentence, counsel representing the convicts pleaded for mercy .

Consequently, the first convict was sentenced to four months imprisonment and a fine of N50,000 (Fifty Thousand Naira Only) on each of count one and three.

On count two the first convict was sentenced to twelve months imprisonment and fine of N200,000 (Two Hundred Thousand Naira Only). The first convict was also ordered to restitute the sum of N639,428 (Six Hundred and Thirty Nine Thousand , Four Hundred and Twenty Eight Naira) to the National Orthopaedic Hospital Dala.

However, the second convict was sentenced to six months Imprisonment and a fine of N100,000 (One Hundred Thousand Naira Only) on count one.

All sentences are to run concurrently.

