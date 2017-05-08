Court jails 90-year-old for stealing N150,000

A Magistrate Court sitting in Iyaganku, Ibadan on Monday sentenced a 90-year-old man to six months in prison for falsely obtaining and stealing the sum of N150,000 from a victim identified as Mrs Omolara Ajani. The prosecutor, Mr Oyebanji Oluseye, told the court that the convicted individual, Rasaki Raji, committed the offence at Idi-Oro area […]

