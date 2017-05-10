Court jails decorator 1 month for telephone theft

Abuja – A Karmo Grade 1 Area Court in Abuja on Wednesday sentenced a 28-year-old decorator, Manfred Madubuike, to one month imprisonment for stealing telephone valued N35, 000.

Madubuike of no fixed address was convicted after he pleaded guilty of the offence and begged for leniency.

The Area Court Judge, Mr Abubakar Sadiq, however, gave the convict the option to pay N3, 000 as fine, and warned him to desist from crime.

The Prosecutor, Dalhatu Zannah, had told the court that one Andrew Ayo of Jabi Dakibiyu village, Abuja, reported the matter at Jabi Dakibiyu Police Station on May 2, 2017.

Zannah said that the convict criminally entered into the complainant’s shop while he was sleeping and stolen his telephone worth N35, 000.

He said that the convict ran away to an unknown destination and that during police investigations, efforts to recover the stolen telephone proved abortive.

Zannah said that the convict made a confessional statement, and that the offence contravened section 288 of the Penal Code.

