Court jails man seven years for raping 12-year-old girl

Justice Maruf Adegbola of an Oyo State High Court in Ibadan, on Friday, sentenced one Gafar Asimiyu to seven years in prison for raping a 12-year-old girl. Adegbola said evidence before him showed that the accused was guilty of the charge of rape preferred against him. “The medical report from Adeoyo Hospital indicated that there […]

