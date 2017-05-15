Court jails siblings for internet fraud

Two siblings, a male and female, have been sentenced to two years in prison each for Internet fraud in Warri, Delta. In a statement on Monday, spokesman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Mr Wilson Uwujaren, identified the duo as Chukwudi Ugwueke a.k.a James Scott and Sophia Ugwueke. Uwujaren said they were sentenced by […]

