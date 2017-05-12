Court jails two 21 years each for robbery in Ekiti
TWO PERSONS, Ajibade Adeniyi and Tosin Ojo have been sentenced to 21 years in jail each for robbery by an Ekiti State High Court in Ado-Ekiti. Justice Lekan Ogunmoye, who found the duo guilty of robbery, held that the terms were to run from the day of their arrest and detention in 2012. According to […]
This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!