Court judgment: NHRC vows to ensure reinstatement of Emir of Akko

ACTING Executive Secretary, National Human Rights Commission, NHRC, Mrs Oti Ovrawah, has expressed concern over the alleged refusal of the Gombe State Government to execute court judgments in favour of the Emir of Akko, Alhaji Muhammed Baba Ahmed. This is even as the helmsman of the commission called on constituted authorities, organisations and individuals not […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

