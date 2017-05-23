Court Martial of Benue Air Force personnel for murder of estranged lover begins

By Peter Duru

MAKURDI—The Nigerian Air Force, NAF, has commenced the General Court Martial of Aircraft Man, ACM, Kalu Bernard, who allegedly shot and killed his estranged girl friend, Aircraft Woman, ACW, Oladipupo Sholape, at the NAF Base in Makurdi, Benue State.

Vanguard recalls that ACM Kalu, a Regular Airman of the 533 Central Armament Depot, NAF Base, had, on March 12, allegedly killed the deceased on account of infidelity.

At the hearing at the NAF Base Makurdi, President of the court, Group Captain Elisha Bindul, read out the six-count charge of murder, house breaking, impersonation, attempt to commit murder, failure to perform military duties and losing service property to the accused.

He explained that the accused was charged with losing service property at Corporal and Below Quarters, Compound Nine, wherein on the said date he lost three life rounds of 7.62 mm ammunition out of 40 issued to him for base defence duty.

The accused pleaded not guilty to all the charges read to him.

His counsel, Mr. Ada Tsobaza, who applied for adjournment informed the court that the charge sheets were only made available to him on Sunday, adding that he needs time to prepare his defence.

The prosecutor did not object to the application. In his ruling the Court President adjourned the case to June 2 for the commencement of hearing.

