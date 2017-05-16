Court of Appeal directs CBN to disclose total amount recovered from Cecilia Ibru – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
Court of Appeal directs CBN to disclose total amount recovered from Cecilia Ibru
NAIJ.COM
The Lagos court of Appeal, on Monday, May 15, ordered the Central Bank of Nigeria to disclosed the total amount of money recovered from formal Managing Direct of Oceanic Bank, Cecilia Ibru. The court also wanted to know how many properties were …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!