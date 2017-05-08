Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Court orders 20-year-old detainee to secure counsel

Posted on May 8, 2017 in News | 0 comments

An FCT High Court, Kubwa, has ordered the remand of Hassan Mohammed, 20, in prison until he secures the service of a lawyer before the date of his arraignment. Mohammed is facing a three-count charge bordering on armed robbery. The presiding Judge, Justice Kezziah Ogbonnaya, gave the order on Monday in Abuja. Ogbonnaya ruled that […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.