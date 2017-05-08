Court orders 20-year-old detainee to secure counsel

An FCT High Court, Kubwa, has ordered the remand of Hassan Mohammed, 20, in prison until he secures the service of a lawyer before the date of his arraignment. Mohammed is facing a three-count charge bordering on armed robbery. The presiding Judge, Justice Kezziah Ogbonnaya, gave the order on Monday in Abuja. Ogbonnaya ruled that […]

