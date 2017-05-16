Pages Navigation Menu

Court orders a by-election for Kalungu LC5 Chairperson seat

Posted on May 16, 2017

Kalungu District is a district in southern Central Uganda. It is named after the ‘chief town’ of the district, Kalungu, where the district headquarters are located.

The Court of Appeal  has declined to  declare  Emmanuel  Musoke as the validly elected Local Council (LC) 5 chairperson for Kalungu District.

This after three justices, Deputy Chief Justice Steven Kavuma, Elizabeth Musoke and Paul Mugamba concurred  with Masaka High Court judge Lawrence Gidudu that the authenticity of the Declaration Forms (DR) forms on which court would have based to declare Musoke as winner are questionable.

They noted that the  declaration of result forms that Musoke attached on his petition in the lower court were not certified by the Electoral Commission, meaning they lacked a stamp.

They have now dismissed, with costs, Musoke’s appeal to nullify  NRM’s Richard Kyabaggu’s election, and ordered that fresh elections be conducted to fill the vacant post of Chairperson Kalungu District.

In August  last year, Justice Gidudu ruled that DP’s Musoke was denied victory by the National Electoral body which  declared his rival  Kyabaggu as winner, after falsifying declaration of results forms in four polling stations at Kulamaga, Kitawuluzi, Yesu Akwagala and Bugomola.

