Court Orders DSS to Produce Ifeanyi Ubah May 12

A Federal High Court in Lagos, yesterday ordered the Department of State Services (DSS) to bring the detained Chief Executive Officer of Capital Oil and Gas, Dr. Ifeanyi Ubah to court on May 12.

The order followed an ex-parte application filed by his counsel, Mrs. Ifeoma Esom, that her client had been in detention since May 6.

She urged the trial judge, Mohammed Idris to order the DSS to release him to prevent him from being forced to accept unfavourable conditions to gain his freedom.

Supported with an affidavit by the Secretary of Capital Oil and Gas Limited, George Oranuba, the deponent claimed that the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) arrested Ubah on account of allegations.

Oranuba said the issue had become a subject of litigation, adding that despite the subsisting suit, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the DSS invited Ubah for questioning.

According to him, Ubah had earlier been detained from March 24 to April 14, 2017.

The DSS had claimed that it arrested and detained Ubah for what it termed an act of sabotage, involving an alleged diversion of petroleum products worth about N11bn.

