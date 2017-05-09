N11bn alleged oil theft: Court orders DSS to produce Ifeanyi Ubah – Daily Post Nigeria
N11bn alleged oil theft: Court orders DSS to produce Ifeanyi Ubah
Daily Post Nigeria
A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos on Tuesday ordered the Department of State Services (DSS) to produce Managing Director of Capital Oil and Gas Limited, Ifeanyi Ubah, on Friday. Justice Mohammed Idris ruled on an ex-parte application by Ubah …
UPDATED: Judge orders SSS to produce Capital Oil's Ifeanyi Ubah on Friday
Court Orders DSS To Produce Ifeanyi Ubah On Friday
