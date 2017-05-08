Court orders I-G to pay N4m for violation of right

Abuja – An FCT High Court, Maitama, on Monday ordered the Inspector-General of Police to pay N1 million each to four men for violation of their fundamental right.

The men, Ozor Okolocha, Elvis Obiaku, Edward Onyenoknone and Imoni Micah hail from Ase-Omuku in Ndokwa East local government area of Delta.

The respondents are the Inspector-General of Police and the FCT Commissioner of Police.

In his judgment, Justice Jude Okeke held that the respondents in the matter refused to renew the order of remand from the court which elapsed after 14 days.

“As compensation for the violation of their fundamental rights, N1 million should be paid to each of the applicants for the hardship and embarrassment suffered by them.

“The applicants were continuously detained at Keffi Prison without remand order, renewal and without charges preferred against them.

“This is a gross violation of their fundamental rights as provided by the provisions of section 35 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended,” the judge said.

Okeke also held that the detention of the applicants and violation of their rights to liberty were not justified by the provisions of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015.

He also ordered that the respondents should refrain from arresting the applicants over the issues in the suit.

The applicants were arrested on Dec. 17, 2015 and Jan. 6, 2016 at their home town of Ase-Omuku in Ndokwa East LGA of Delta.

They were arrested and brought to Abuja by Inspector Tony Alabi and detained at Keffi prison on remand order from an Abuja Magistrate Court.

At the expiration of the order, no renewal was made until April 5, when the suit was filed

