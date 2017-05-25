Court Orders Ifeanyi Ubah’s Release, Another Court Okays Further Detention by DSS

Justice Mohammed Idris of the Federal High Court, Lagos, on Thursday ordered the release of the chairman of Capital Oil and Gas limited, Ifeanyi Ubah, held by the State Security Services for alleged “economic sabotage”.

The court directed the SSS and its director general, Lawal Daura, to release Mr. Ubah from detention if no criminal action is instituted against him within 48 hours of his judgement.

“An order is hereby made, directing the 4th and 5th respondent being, the Director General of the State Security Service (SSS) and the Department of State Security Service (DSS) to within 48 hours of the judgement of the court in this action, initiate or institute a criminal action against the 1st applicant before a court of competent jurisdiction if he has committed any crime against the state,” said the judge.

“An order is hereby made, directing the, the Director General of the State Security Service (SSS) and the Department of State Security Service (DSS) to release the 1st applicant from detention unconditionally if no criminal action is instituted against him within 48 hours of this judgement,” said Mr. Idris.

The judge also directed the Attorney General of the Federation to “ensure strict and due compliance of the judgement.”

But in a new twist, the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory sitting in Jabi has granted an order for the DSS to further detain Ubah for 14 more days.

Justice Yusuf Halilu gave the order on Thursday while ruling on an ex-parte application filed by the DSS, which claimed it had yet to conclude its investigation into the case.

The DSS had arrested Mr. Ubah over allegations of “economic sabotage” and diversion of petroleum products to the tune of N11 billion.

