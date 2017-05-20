Pages Navigation Menu

Court Orders Permanent Forfeiture of N449.6m Seized by EFCC

A Federal High Court on Friday in Lagos ordered the final forfeiture of the N449.6 million found in an abandoned Bureau de Change at Victoria Island to the Federal Government. The money was recovered in Lagos by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). The forfeiture order was made by Justice Mohammed Aikawa, following a […]

