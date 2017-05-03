Court orders police officer to vacate rented apartment

A Masaka Chief Magistrates’ Court in Nasarawa State, has ordered a police officer, Daniel Jacob, to vacate his rented apartment before June 2.

The plaintiff, Lin Terngu, alleged that the defendant and his wife, also a police officer, had failed to comply with an earlier court order to pay his rent arrears.

He told the court that Jacob had been deceiving him since he was brought before the court, stressing that he had deliberately refused to pay him.

“My lord, the defendant and his wife are civil servants, police officers precisely; I don’t know why they had refused to pay me the rent arrears.

“I just think that they are being wicked and are not straight forward.

“Since his rent expired in October 2016, he refused to renew his rent amounting to N65, 000 as rent arrears,” he said.

The plaintiff said that although the defendant was served with all the notices, he failed to comply.

He prayed the court to evict the defendant from his property, insisting that he needed his money.

Responding to the allegation, the defendant told the court that he had to face more responsibilities since some herdsmen invaded his community.

“I will pay him when I have the money because the invasion has made my responsibilities to be much.

“Presently, I am taking care of people in my house and this had really affected my finances,” he said.

The trial judge, Mr Victor Manga, ordered the defendant to vacate the apartment and look for an alternative accommodation before June 2.

He also advised the defendant to look for money and pay his landlord.

