Court orders remand of security guard over alleged sexual assault on teenager

An Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court on Friday ordered the remand of 29-year-old security guard, John Eboh, over alleged sexual assault on a 16-year-old girl.

The defendant was arraigned on a four-count charge, bordering on unlawful and indecent assault, unlawful sexual intercourse, among others.

The prosecutor, Sgt. Kehinde Omisakin, had told the court that the offences were committed on May 1, at about 6. p.m., at Consolidated Hallmark Insurance PLC, Obanikoro Road, Lagos.

She said that the teenager, who was hawking kerosene, was unlawfully detained and assaulted by Eboh.

“He took her inside one of the office rooms and started squeezing and fondling her breasts before having sexual intercourse with her,” she said.

The offences contravened Sections 135, 144 and 172 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Magistrate A.T. Elias adjourned the case until May 24, for hearing and ruling on the bail application.

The post Court orders remand of security guard over alleged sexual assault on teenager appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

