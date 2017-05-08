Court refuses to unfreeze Patience Jonathan’s account

A Federal High Court in Lagos on Monday refused a request by Dame Patience Jonathan, seeking to unfreeze her accounts, having about 15.5 million dollars. Justice Mohammed Idris ordered parties to file pleadings since issues had been joined as to the ownership of the money. The judge held that all the defendants formulated different issues […]

