Court remands 2 men for alleged armed robbery

An Akure Chief Magistrates’ Court on Friday ordered the remand of Akinwunmi Kayode, 28, and Adegoke Deji, 28, charged with conspiracy and armed robbery. The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Victoria Bob-Manuel, ordered that the defendants be remanded at Olokuta Prison, pending legal advice from the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) and adjourned the case until June 14. Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

