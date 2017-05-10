Court remands ex-FCT minister in Kuje prison

A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Wednesday remanded a former minister in charge of the nation’s capital, Bala Mohammed, in the Kuje Maximum Prison.

He was arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on a six-count charge for alleged abuse of office while he served as FCT minister.

Mohammed was docked for his alleged involvement in the collection of gratification to the tune of N550 million during his stint as minister.

He was also accused of failing to declare his properties.

The ex-minister pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The presiding judge, Abubakar Talba, later adjourned ruling on Mohammed’s bail application till May 12.

He ordered that the defendant be remanded in prison pending the determination of the bail application.

The post Court remands ex-FCT minister in Kuje prison appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

