Court remands ex-FCT minister in Kuje prison

Posted on May 10, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Wednesday remanded a former minister in charge of the nation’s capital, Bala Mohammed, in the Kuje Maximum Prison.

He was arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on a six-count charge for alleged abuse of office while he served as FCT minister.

Mohammed was docked for his alleged involvement in the collection of gratification to the tune of N550 million during his stint as minister.

He was also accused of failing to declare his properties.

The ex-minister pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The presiding judge, Abubakar Talba, later adjourned ruling on Mohammed’s bail application till May 12.

He ordered that the defendant be remanded in prison pending the determination of the bail application.

 

